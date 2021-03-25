Curzio Domenico Bernardi Sells 4,015 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,206.78.

Curzio Domenico Bernardi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$47.36. 828,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,852. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$38.32 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.29.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.