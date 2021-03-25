Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of CWK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 609,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,640. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
