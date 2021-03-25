Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 609,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,640. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

