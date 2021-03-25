Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 609,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

