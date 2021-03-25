CUTcoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.31 million and $997.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00242886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017584 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009725 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,522,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,522,972 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

