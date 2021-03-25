DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $33.94 million and $1.86 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

