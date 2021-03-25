Dai 24-Hour Volume Tops $298.06 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $298.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,935,242,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,935,242,182 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

