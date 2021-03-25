Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.35. 81,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 93,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

