Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 32,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -442.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

