Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.13. 59,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.29. Danaher has a 1-year low of $123.78 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

