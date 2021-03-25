Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $165,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Danaher by 39.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,103. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

