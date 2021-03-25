Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €58.30 ($68.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.47 and its 200-day moving average is €54.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.