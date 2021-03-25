Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €58.30 ($68.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.47 and its 200-day moving average is €54.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

