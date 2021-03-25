DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $111.11 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $111.11 million and $7.49 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

