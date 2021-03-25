Databroker Trading Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $10,810.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

