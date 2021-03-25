Datamine (DAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,354.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Datamine has a market cap of $413,994.86 and $26,354.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,277,658 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

