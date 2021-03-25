Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

DIPGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datang International Power Generation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Datang International Power Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas.

