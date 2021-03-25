Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Tops $486,260.27

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Datawallet has a market cap of $486,260.27 and $9,661.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.