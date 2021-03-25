David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00.

PFSI traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 943,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,580. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

