Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $31.60 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.20 and its 200-day moving average is $518.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.