Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $40.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,084,545 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

