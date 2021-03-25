DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.27

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 28688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

