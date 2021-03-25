DEAPcoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

