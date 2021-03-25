DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,164.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015570 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,448,573 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.