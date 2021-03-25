DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

