Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.93 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
