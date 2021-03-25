Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.93 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

