Dent Market Cap Reaches $924.93 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 174.3% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $924.93 million and approximately $227.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,774,786,170 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

