Desjardins Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $116.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

