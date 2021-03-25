Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

CE opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a 52-week low of $65.59 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

