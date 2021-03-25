DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 322,692 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.19% of CarMax worth $182,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.19. 5,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $136.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.