DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,095,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $23.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,021.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,073.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,779.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.