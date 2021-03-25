DHB Capital Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Trading Down 0.5%

DHB Capital Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DHBCU) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 19,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 431,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

DHB Capital Corp. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.