dHedge DAO (DHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.38 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and $7.38 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00008619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,389,210 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

