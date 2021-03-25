Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,215.79 ($42.01).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,989.50 ($39.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,975.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,843.30. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.35.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders bought a total of 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

