Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 197.6% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00240868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.64 or 0.03809313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005114 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

