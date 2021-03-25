DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $1.60 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00365273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.21 or 0.05776167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,446,910 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

