DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,108.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $85,108.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00412542 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,034,615,247 coins and its circulating supply is 4,884,648,186 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.