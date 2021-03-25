Digitex Futures Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

