DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,059.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $31.94 million and $109,059.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $309.82 or 0.00588307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00024538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 103,085 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

