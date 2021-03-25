Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,291 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,209 shares of company stock worth $307,457,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $9.69 on Thursday, hitting $308.76. 194,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -374.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.