Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Teradata worth $33,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $31,625,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,047. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

