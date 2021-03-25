Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Commvault Systems worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 11,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,539. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

