Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of Simulations Plus worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock worth $5,560,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

