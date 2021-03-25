Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.79 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.