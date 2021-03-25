Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Workday worth $34,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.06. 66,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

