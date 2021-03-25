Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,966 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 15,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

