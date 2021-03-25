Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 13,636,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

