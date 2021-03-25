Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.67 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and $994.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00335093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,907,466,542 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

