Domo (DOMO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently:

3/18/2021 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/15/2021 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

