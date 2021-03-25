Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce sales of $218.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.69 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

