Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce sales of $218.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.69 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
