Douglas H. Sass Sells 2,500 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 71,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

