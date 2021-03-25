Douglas Valenti Sells 9,293 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 461,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.